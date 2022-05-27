WATCH: Maurice Horan backs Limerick to produce a 'big performance' in the Munster SFC final

LIMERICK football coach Maurice Horan believes there is a big performance in his side in Saturday's Munster SFC final with Kerry.

The Shannonsiders are bid outsiders with the bookies but Horan is confident in the ability of his team to perform on the big occasion.

"Sometimes you can get caught up in it being a fairytale or get too high and emotions can take over - it's not about that at all. This is about Limerick trying to play as good as we can on the day - going through all the things we work on on the training ground, all the tactics we talk about in meetings and see where that takes us," outlined Horan.

"Bookies have us as big time underdogs but we are going to go down there and try and put in a big performance and I think it's in the lads and they will relish the challenge."

Horan has explained that returning to the Limerick football set-up was an “easy decision”.

After moving to Limerick from his native Ballinrobe, Horan native played football with Monaleen and Na Piarsaigh during his time on Shannonside and he also lined out with the county team under Liam Kearns.

In 2010 he became Limerick U21 manager and served as a senior selector with Mickey Ned O'Sullivan, before moving up to county senior manager for 2011-13.

Since he left the Limerick inter-county scene, Horan worked under Mayo senior football manager Stephen Rochford and was Laois coach for the last two seasons under manager Mike Quirke.

“I’ve had some great times with Limerick football in different years but very excited to be involved again. I saw a lot of exciting things happening. They have been putting down this platform for the last couple of years and even when things weren’t going well Billy was putting down a platform and going about it the right way with a patient approach,” explained Horan this week.

He added: “It’s something that I identify with - I lived here for 15/16 years before I moved to Tralee and I know the landscape pretty well and have a good feel for it. It was an easy decision for me to get involved”.

“It’s been a great year for Limerick football - a lot of positives but this has been building with Billy (Lee) and the rest of the backroom team for the last couple of years. They put down the platform for the success we are getting this year. I don’t think we have reached the ceiling yet,” he stressed.