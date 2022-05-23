Search

23 May 2022

WATCH: Billy Lee urges Limerick focus on a game rather than event of Munster football final

Jerome O'Connell

23 May 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK manager Billy Lee insists that his only concern in Saturday's Munster senior football championship final is the performance of his own side.

Limerick are 16/1 outsiders to topple Kerry in Killarney this May 28 at 3pm - a final live on RTE television.

"We are just focusing on ourselves - we could spend all the time talking about the opposition and fail to turn up on the day yourself so the first focus is on ourselves. We don't have to watch videos of Kerry to know what they are about - everybody knows what Kerry are about," outlined Lee when speaking with media at a Limerick GAA press event in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Monday evening.

"Our priority is ourselves and getting ourselves right mentally and physically and it's as simple as that - the big thing is to be relaxed and focused. You can get too caught up in what it is about - it's just a game of football," stressed Lee.

