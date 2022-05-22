Search

22 May 2022

WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins not offering controversial point as excuse in All-Ireland U20 final

Jerome O'Connell

22 May 2022 8:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK manager Diarmuid Mullins refused offer a first half controversial point as an excuse for defeat in the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final.

Limerick lost by one point to Kilkenny in Thurles, but video coverage has shown by the sixth point by the side in black and amber in the games’ 19th minute was indeed stopped from going between the posts by the goalkeeper,

“From where I was standing and I’m miles away from it it was very difficult to see it but it looked like he controlled it - the umpire seemed to be very quick to decide it was a point. He is closer to it,” said Diarmuid Mullins after the 0-19 to 0-18 loss.

He continued: “Hawk Eye will be in use for the second game here today but I’m not sure if it was in use for the first game but I presume if it was… We would be disappointed if that was the case but look I don’t think it boils down to that decision - that was very early in the game,” said Mullins.

“You want everything to be done right but look people make mistakes and I am sure players made mistakes, management makes mistakes so it didn’t come down to that and we are not going to use that as an excuse,” he stressed.

The sides were level on 14 occasions in Semple Stadium and Limerick had a number of late opportunities to force extra time.

“You can’t boil a game down to a last chance or anything like that - you have to look at all the factors up to that,” explained the manager.

“I’ve a fantastic bunch of players and they have given us everything during the year and we just weren’t good enough on the day to win and that’s the name of the game,” said Mullins who spoke with media after Kilkenny lifting the winning trophy.

