WATCH: Former Limerick captain Mary Ita Casey heralds Ladies Football Leadership programme

TWO former Limerick inter-county stars have been honoured by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as graduates from its ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.

‘Learn to Lead’ was launched in 2019 and supported over the past year by Women in Sport funding through Sport Ireland.

The programme, devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football, was delivered once again by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

Former Limerick ladies football Mary Ita Casey (Athea) and former Limerick camogie goalkeeper Sile Moynihan (St Ailbes) were among the 23 graduates honoured at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin last weekend.

Six candidates were originally chosen to participate in each strand – and the final list of 23 included leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.

Mary Ita Casey undertook the administration module, while Sile Moynihan did the coaching strand.

The 2021/2022 programme commenced on June 12, 2021, following a Covid-19 enforced delay, and concluded last Saturday with the final Leadership Day at the Bonnington Hotel, followed by graduation that evening, where proceedings were overseen by LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, and President, Mícheál Naughton.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton presented the participants with commemorative medallions at the graduation evet.

“The level of engagement and participation in the programme by all graduates was truly outstanding and the feedback from the course participants has been extremely positive. Establishing the ‘Learn to Lead’ programme was another important step forward for our Association, with leaders now emerging from within to oversee the rapid rate of progress and change that will occur long into the future," said Naughton.

"They are already fulfilling key roles within our Association and will continue to do so for many years to come. They are now armed with newly-acquired skills to add to already finely-tuned skillsets and these females are people that the families, clubs, counties and the wider LGFA community can be extremely proud of," said the LGFA President.