Search

21 May 2022

WATCH: Former Limerick captain Mary Ita Casey heralds Ladies Football Leadership programme

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO former Limerick inter-county stars have been honoured by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as graduates from its ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.

‘Learn to Lead’ was launched in 2019 and supported over the past year by Women in Sport funding through Sport Ireland.  

The programme, devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football, was delivered once again by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

Former Limerick ladies football Mary Ita Casey (Athea) and former Limerick camogie goalkeeper Sile Moynihan (St Ailbes) were among the 23 graduates honoured at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin last weekend.

Six candidates were originally chosen to participate in each strand – and the final list of 23 included leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.

Mary Ita Casey undertook the administration module, while Sile Moynihan did the coaching strand.  

The 2021/2022 programme commenced on June 12, 2021, following a Covid-19 enforced delay, and concluded last Saturday with the final Leadership Day at the Bonnington Hotel, followed by graduation that evening, where proceedings were overseen by LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, and President, Mícheál Naughton.

WATCH: Jimmy Quilty keen for more Limerick silverware in All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton presented the participants with commemorative medallions at the graduation evet.

“The level of engagement and participation in the programme by all graduates was truly outstanding and the feedback from the course participants has been extremely positive. Establishing the ‘Learn to Lead’ programme was another important step forward for our Association, with leaders now emerging from within to oversee the rapid rate of progress and change that will occur long into the future," said Naughton.

"They are already fulfilling key roles within our Association and will continue to do so for many years to come. They are now armed with newly-acquired skills to add to already finely-tuned skillsets and these females are people that the families, clubs, counties and the wider LGFA community can be extremely proud of," said the LGFA President.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media