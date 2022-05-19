Search

19 May 2022

WATCH: Aidan O'Connor can follow in his father's footsteps in All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Jerome O'Connell

19 May 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK seek to win a seventh All-Ireland U21/U20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship title this Sunday.

It's a Limerick v Kilkenny final in Thurles this May 22 at 1.30. The game is live on TG4 and tickets can be purchased here

Limerick's first title in this grade was 1987.

Sunday's links to the win of 35 years ago are numerous - Gary Kirby, Ger Hegarty, John O'Neill Joe O'Connor all with sons in the panel.

Aidan O'Connor is team vice-captain.

The Ballybrown man stressed that everyone had to "take on "responsibility" when Cathal O'Neill became ineligible after making his senior championship debut.

"All through underage we have nearly being relying on him to be doing all the scoring because he was always the big name but now that he is gone everyone has to take on responsibility - put their hand up and get us over the line," said O'Connor.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final O'Connor has given little thought to his father's success in 1987.

