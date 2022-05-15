WATCH: Donal O'Sullivan praise as Limerick footballers move from doldrums to Munster final

DONAL O'Sullivan has praised his team-mates who "stuck at it" to bring Limerick from the doldrums to a Munster football final.

"The journey we have been on, you have to enjoy a night like this and then park it and look forward in a couple of days," said the Limerick joint-captain after Saturday's Munster SFC semi final win over Tipperary.

"We were not that far off the bottom of Division Four just four years ago so it's really testament to the lads that have stuck at it. We had good hard conversations about what was needed, just to compete not even to win. I'm just so happy for the lads because they have put in a really good hard shift since we were really down in the doldrums. Thankfully we are going in the right direction," said the long serving goalkeeper.

"This is a really good bunch of friends who are working hard to see how far we can go and that is genuine," he stressed.

Next up is a May 28 Munster SFC final in Killarney.

"Kerry won't be too worried about what they saw - it's no1 in the league versus No18 and that shows the uphill task it will be," said the Monaleen man.

After the two goal semi final victory in Thurles, O'Sullivan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.