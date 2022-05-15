Search

15 May 2022

WATCH: Donal O'Sullivan praise as Limerick footballers move from doldrums to Munster final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

15 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

DONAL O'Sullivan has praised his team-mates who "stuck at it" to bring Limerick from the doldrums to a Munster football final.

"The journey we have been on, you have to enjoy a night like this and then park it and look forward in a couple of days," said the Limerick joint-captain after Saturday's Munster SFC semi final win over Tipperary.

"We were not that far off the bottom of Division Four just four years ago so it's really testament to the lads that have stuck at it. We had good hard conversations about what was needed, just to compete not even to win. I'm just so happy for the lads because they have put in a really good hard shift since we were really down in the doldrums. Thankfully we are going in the right direction," said the long serving goalkeeper.

"This is a really good bunch of friends who are working hard to see how far we can go and that is genuine," he stressed.

Next up is a May 28 Munster SFC final in Killarney.

"Kerry won't be too worried about what they saw - it's no1 in the league versus No18 and that shows the uphill task it will be," said the Monaleen man.

After the two goal semi final victory in Thurles, O'Sullivan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media