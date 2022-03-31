WATCH: Racing with the Leader: Episode 3 with Richard O'Brien

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Colm and Gary chat with Limerick-based trainer Richard O'Brien.
Richard chats to Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella about his life in racing including his point to point days as jockey, qualifying as a dentist, learning from David O'Meara and going out on his own in 2016 as a trainer.
Limerick Leader media specialist Gary Toohey touches on the story behind Impulsive Dancer and how the sale to the double green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede came about, his current string of horses and we find out why Richard's infamous blog on Twitter came to a sudden halt!
Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers who are on course at Leopardstown this Saturday and at Cork this Sunday.
McManus Bookmakers cover all Irish & UK Horse Racing and Major European & US Horse Racing, you can visit them on https://www.mcmanusbookmakers.com/
