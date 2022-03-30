Search

30 Mar 2022

WATCH: Limerick Leader Sport Podcast Episode 10 with Ken Doherty ahead of special Limerick exhibition

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IT'S 25 years ago this year since Ken Doherty scored his stunning World Snooker Championship final win over Stephen Hendry at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Doherty ended Hendry's unbeaten record in the world championships which dated back to 1991 when defeating the Scot 18-12 in the 1997 final.

Ken Doherty was special guest of this week's Limerick Leader Sport Podcast where he joined sports editor Colm Kinsella.

Dubliner Doherty and seven-time world champion Hendry renew rivalry at a special exhibition match, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their world final, at The Strand Hotel in Limerick on Friday, May 20. 

Another former world champion Dennis Taylor will also be in attendance on the night along with the world championship trophy.

Snooker fans will get a chance to play Ken and Stephen in singles and doubles on the night.

Tickets available from The Stand Hotel or from Ticketstop.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media