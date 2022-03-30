WATCH: Limerick Leader Sport Podcast Episode 10 with Ken Doherty ahead of special Limerick exhibition

IT'S 25 years ago this year since Ken Doherty scored his stunning World Snooker Championship final win over Stephen Hendry at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Doherty ended Hendry's unbeaten record in the world championships which dated back to 1991 when defeating the Scot 18-12 in the 1997 final.
Ken Doherty was special guest of this week's Limerick Leader Sport Podcast where he joined sports editor Colm Kinsella.
Dubliner Doherty and seven-time world champion Hendry renew rivalry at a special exhibition match, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their world final, at The Strand Hotel in Limerick on Friday, May 20.
Another former world champion Dennis Taylor will also be in attendance on the night along with the world championship trophy.
Snooker fans will get a chance to play Ken and Stephen in singles and doubles on the night.
Tickets available from The Stand Hotel or from Ticketstop.ie
