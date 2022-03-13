Search

13 Mar 2022

WATCH: John Lillis stresses Limerick camogie looking to the future and not for 'a quick fix'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK camogie manager John Lillis insists his side will "regroup" for their relegation play-off in the Littlewoods Ireland League.

Limerick lost to Clare on Saturday to complete their league without victory.

Lillis' side must now win a relegation play-off to avoid dropping to Division Two - Limerick are in the top flight nine years since a Joe Quaid managed side won Division Two in 2013.

This Spring, Limerick have lost to Cork, Kilkenny and Clare and used 30 players across the three games - 19 were senior league debutantes.

"We need to build for the future - this isn't a quick fix. We are looking at a two to three year plan," outlined Lillis after the 0-11 to 1-10 loss to Clare.

"The league is there to try and experiment - if it is a case that we don't stay in Division One it's not the end of the world for this group. I am not one bit worried at the way that things are going at the minute, " said the former Tipperary manager.

Lillis spoke with media after Saturday's game in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media