WATCH: John Lillis stresses Limerick camogie looking to the future and not for 'a quick fix'

LIMERICK camogie manager John Lillis insists his side will "regroup" for their relegation play-off in the Littlewoods Ireland League.
Limerick lost to Clare on Saturday to complete their league without victory.
Lillis' side must now win a relegation play-off to avoid dropping to Division Two - Limerick are in the top flight nine years since a Joe Quaid managed side won Division Two in 2013.
This Spring, Limerick have lost to Cork, Kilkenny and Clare and used 30 players across the three games - 19 were senior league debutantes.
"We need to build for the future - this isn't a quick fix. We are looking at a two to three year plan," outlined Lillis after the 0-11 to 1-10 loss to Clare.
"The league is there to try and experiment - if it is a case that we don't stay in Division One it's not the end of the world for this group. I am not one bit worried at the way that things are going at the minute, " said the former Tipperary manager.
Lillis spoke with media after Saturday's game in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
