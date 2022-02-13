WATCH: John Kiely with mixed emotions after Limerick hurlers league loss to Galway

MIXED emotions for Limerick manager John Kiely after the defeat to Galway in the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday evening.

Kiely saw improvements from the round one display against Wexford but still saw his team fall short of their best.

“At the end of the day, we want to be winning matches and when you lose, it is hard to be fully satisfied," said the Limerick manager.

He explained: “It is really disappointing. It hurts, the boys hurt very badly, we all do, when we lose these matches. We want to get back to winning ways, but we know that is not going to happen by accident, we are going to have to work really hard for that”.

“There are no excuses. We are back seven weeks now, we have six weeks done. We weren't good enough on the night. Happy with an awful lot of what we did out there. Disappointed with the last 10-15 minutes, but up to that point satisfied.”

After the 0-27 to 1-18 defeat John Kiely spoke with the Limerick Leader and assembled media.