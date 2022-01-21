WATCH: Limerick sports stars look forward to return of capacity crowds as restrictions are eased

A HOST of Limerick sports stars and personalities have welcomed the likely announcement that the limit on fans allowed to attend sporting events could be lifted from as early as tomorrow.
Limerick play Clare in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup on Sunday while Munster Rugby are due to take on Wasps at Thomond Park in the Heineken Champions Cup on the same day.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the current limit of 5,000 fans can be lifted and an announcement will be made by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin this Friday night.
Limerick Leader assistant editor Áine Fitzgerald canvassed the views of John Kiely, Paul O'Connell, Cian Lynch and Aoife Sheehan at the launch of TLC 7 which took place at the Abbey in Kilmallock this morning.
Registration for TLC 7, which takes place on Friday, April 15, is now open at teamlimerickcleanup.ie
