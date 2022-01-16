Search

16 Jan 2022

WATCH: John Kiely happy Limerick hurlers blew off cobwebs in win over Kerry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely was happy his side blew off some cobwebs in the 30-point Co-Op Superstores Munster Cup win over Kerry this Sunday afternoon.

“We are really only back a week and a half. We have worked hard in the last 12 days but we are still blowing off the cobwebs. I am happy with the attitude - I think that was the big question mark coming into the game today: Where is our attitude at? To be fair to the lads there was a very positive response,” said the Limerick manager as he began his sixth season at the helm.

Kiely confirmed that Limerick were would be without long term cruciate ligament injured Peter Casey and Barry Murphy for the foreseeable future but that defender Mike Casey could return to action in March 

Speaking after the 4-29 to 0-11 win in TUS Gaelic Grounds, the Limerick manager said that his side have always got something positive from playing in the Munster Hurling League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media