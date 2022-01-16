WATCH: John Kiely happy Limerick hurlers blew off cobwebs in win over Kerry

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely was happy his side blew off some cobwebs in the 30-point Co-Op Superstores Munster Cup win over Kerry this Sunday afternoon.
“We are really only back a week and a half. We have worked hard in the last 12 days but we are still blowing off the cobwebs. I am happy with the attitude - I think that was the big question mark coming into the game today: Where is our attitude at? To be fair to the lads there was a very positive response,” said the Limerick manager as he began his sixth season at the helm.
Kiely confirmed that Limerick were would be without long term cruciate ligament injured Peter Casey and Barry Murphy for the foreseeable future but that defender Mike Casey could return to action in March
Speaking after the 4-29 to 0-11 win in TUS Gaelic Grounds, the Limerick manager said that his side have always got something positive from playing in the Munster Hurling League.
