WATCH: Limerick minor hurling manager looking forward to Munster final challenge after Tipp win

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

colm.kinsella@limerickleader.ie


Limerick minor hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins has been reacting to his side's 3-24 to 1-15 victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Match report: Limerick minors put Tipp to the sword to reach Munster final

Coverage in assoocation with Cliona's Foundation - www.clionasfoundation.ie.