WATCH: Limerick minor hurling manager looking forward to Munster final challenge after Tipp win

Limerick minor hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins has been reacting to his side's 3-24 to 1-15 victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Limerick minor hurlers are Munster final bound v Clare - a first Shannonside minor final since 1989.

A 6th Munster MHC final in 7years is testament to Underage Hurling Academy.

Result in Thurles Limerick 3-24 Tipperary 1-15.#GAA #LLSport #Hurling — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) June 16, 2019

Match report: Limerick minors put Tipp to the sword to reach Munster final

Coverage in assoocation with Cliona's Foundation - www.clionasfoundation.ie.