13 Oct 2022

Limerick students walk-out of lectures amid accommodation crisis

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

13 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

STUDENTS across Limerick have vocalised their 11:11 wishes as part of a planned national student walk-out.

Hundreds of students from Mary Immaculate College (MIC), the University of Limerick (UL) and the Technical University of the Shannon (TUS) walked out of their lectures and classes to voice their concerns over the issues they face.

Their main concerns centre around a lack of accommodation for students, the soaring cost of living and an insufficient minimum wage.

Pictured above are students from MIC at the walk-out outside the Lime Tree Theatre.

Welfare officer for Mary Immaculate College Students’ Union (MISU) Luke O’Gorman expressed his concerns at the walk out this morning, October 13.

“Mary I students are walking out today because there is very little affordable accommodation available within Limerick City and surrounds and to highlight the fact the cost of living crisis is making students not want to come to college because they can’t afford to get here,” Mr O’Gorman said.

Mr O’Gorman also mentioned that MISU have heard reports of students in dire straits, sleeping in tents, cars and couch surfing.

President of MISU Aoife Gleeson also commented: “We need to have more affordable, purpose built student accommodation. Particularly in the Limerick area there is very little student accommodation.

“It’s almost impossible to be a student in Ireland nowadays with the rising cost of living and fuel.

“Being in full time education it’s really hard to work so students are working Saturdays and Sundays and evenings whilst also trying to be in full time education. They’re burning out and losing out on money. It’s tough,” Ms Gleeson said.

Walkout planned as Limerick students are ‘living in tents’

Students across Mary I discussed why they turned up for the walk out.

“It’s really important that students make a stand and show solidarity for students who are commuting. We have students in our class that are commuting four hours a day to get to college,” MIC postgraduate student Roisín Merz said.

“The government need to cop on like!” Ms Merz exclaimed.

