New counselling service launched by Limerick hurling heroes

PEOPLE of Limerick lined the streets of Pery Square in the city for the launch of MyMove Counselling and to get a glimpse of their Limerick hurling heroes.

The Counselling service is the brainchild of Dr James Kinane, Anne Reidy and former Limerick senior hurling player Ciarán Carey.

The Counselling service launched their services in the Basement of Four Pery Square in the city and another in Tipperary Town on Saturday, October 8.

MyMove Counselling also plan on launching another service in the coming weeks.

MyMove was set up in April 2021 to help those who are struggling with addiction and mental health.

"We came together with the same desire to help and support people who are struggling with mental health and addiction and our philosophy is to try and make people the best versions of themselves," Anne Reidy said.

The Basement of 4 Pery Square was packed full of people for the launch, each person hoping to get a glimpse of the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Limerick team.

Limerick Senior Hurling Manager John Kiely was the special guest for the occasion and had the pleasure of cutting the ribbon.

The Limerick manager said being in Four Pery Square brought back fond memories.

"I spent six weeks in this room as a young man. I had to get into UL for my teaching qualifications and one of the stipulations of getting that qualification was you had to be able to type and learn shorthand," John reminisced.

"That was the toughest six weeks of my life," John added as the room erupted in laughter.

John also spoke about the importance of his players looking after their own mental health.

"Players can't perform on the pitch unless everything is right off the pitch so for us it is one of the pillars in our organisation that everyone is looked after and supported," he said.

MyMove Counselling is now open to the public for both mental health and addiction services.