05 Jul 2022

WATCH: Tiger Woods spots Limerick man with tattoo tribute at JP McManus Pro-Am

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

05 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE STARS of the golfing world are in Adare for the JP McManus Pro-Am but there is one man everyone wants to see. 

Tiger Woods has been the talk of the course since he arrived on Sunday with everyone wanting to get a piece of the golfing legend. 

One man is so devoted to his hero that he has a permanent shrine to the five time Masters champion in the form of a tattoo of his likeness on his left arm. 

James Hogan is a massive fan of the 46 year-old and has spotted him at previous events but he is hoping to get his autograph this time around. 

He got the tattoo of the sporting legend holding the Claret Jug in 2005 after he won the British Open. 

The Rathkeale native waited at the practice green as Woods was practicing yesterday but it was at the fourth tee where he got his chance.

While Tiger was waiting to take his shot, he asked the crowd whether he should "draw or cut" with fans giving him advice on how to handle the tee. 

It was then that James called out and asked Tiger to sign his tattoo as the Californian smiled and shook his head in disbelief. 

A few seconds later, after James assured his hero he was being serious, he turned to see that James was indeed telling the truth and gave a big smile and thumbs up. 

James said he will be back at the course in Adare Manor today to try and get that sought after signature. 

