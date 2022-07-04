Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: 'Team Limerick is in operation at JP McManus Pro-Am', says mayor

THE MAYOR of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has hailed the "incredible" volunteer spirit at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

More than 1,000 people have volunteered for the showpiece event in Adare Manor, from litter-pickers to emergency responders.

And Limerick's first citizen paid a warm tribute to them, saying: "Team Limerick is in operation."

"It's an important week for Limerick," he said, "Already we are seeing the great planning in action in terms of transport, people being bussed in here and the parking system seems to be working The amount of volunteers is incredible, and I think its the one thing we do well in Limerick. We work hard together, we come together as a team."

"We are all pulling together and anyone coming to Limerick are saying they will have an amazing experience," added Cllr Butler.

The mayor added that the attendees have been struck by the welcome they have received in Adare village.

The first day of the Pro-Am followed the Limerick hurlers win over Galway in Croke Park.

Here, he met Bill Murray, singer Denise Chaila and former Masters champion Adam Scott.

Speaking of Bill Murray, he revealed the Hollywood star had learnt the lyrics to Denise Chaila's Limerick anthem, the 061 - and how Adam Scott had compared hurling to Aussie Rules!

"Bill was talking about how great Limerick was. Denise was telling me Bill was able to recite her lyrics which blew her away. Adam Scott was very generous with his time. He was comparing hurling to Aussie rules. I'm not sure how he managed it! He was going to take anything he could from it," Mayor Butler laughed.

The Limerick hurlers now look forward to a final with Kilkenny in a fortnight's time.

Asked how he thinks they will get on, Mayor Butler said: "Limerick being the team they are always seem to find that five to 10 percent extra commitment to get across the line. That's what winners do. I'd be hopeful we can repeat it in two weeks time!"

