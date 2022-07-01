WATCH: Limerick boxer Paddy Donovan tells touching story about murdered friend Kevin Sheehy

LIMERICK boxing sensation Paddy Donovan paid tribute to his murdered friend Kevin Sheehy, telling students at one city-based primary school about a time when the pair travelled the world together.

The Andy Lee trained young starlet was speaking with students at Le Chéile NS, located at Roxboro in Limerick city, as part of a question and answer session on their pen-ultimate day of term.

One young inquisitive boy asked Paddy if he knew Kevin Sheehan, to which the 8-0 professional boxer replied: "I knew Kevin very well, he was a very good friend of mine. Sadly he passed away."

The 23-year-old fighter told those present that the pair had been training together since the age of 11.

"My dad brought him to the gym, he was into kickboxing at first, but my dad brought him in," he continued.

Paddy and Kevin built a great connection, he said, forming a friendship that led to the two Limerick men travelling the world together, most notably to several world championships in both Russia and England.

"In later years he moved to St Francis, he was about to give up boxing at the time but my dad advised him to give it one more shot at St Francis boxing club and that's what he did," Paddy said to a silently enthralled room.

Following this, Kevin won a couple of national championships, got to an elite final and made it to the world championships.

"Sadly, he passed away at quite a young age and is missed every single day," Paddy concluded.