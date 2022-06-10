WATCH: Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington visits wheelchair hurling club in Limerick

OLYMPIC gold medalist Kellie Harrington was in Limerick to hand over a cheque to a Limerick based wheelchair hurling and camogie club.

The nationwide road trip, organised by SPAR, included a visit to some of Ireland’s most deserving Community Groups thanks to the innovative SPAR Community Fund initiative.

As the chosen winners, Ballysimon’s Munster Wheelchair Hurling and Camogie Club with four other organisations spread across Connacht, Munster and Leinster each received €2,000 in funding bringing the total invested by SPAR in Community initiatives over the last six months to €20,000.

More than 1,200 groups from around the country applied for the second wave of funding provided by the SPAR Community Fund.

The Munster Wheelchair Hurling and Camogie Club was selected as one of the lucky winners for the outstanding work they’ve done over the last number of years as well as their ability to continue to make a positive and lasting impact on the local community.

Kellie and representatives from SPAR spent time getting to know the clubs’ players and coaches.

The Munster Wheelchair Hurling and Camogie Club is rooted in the community in Limerick and provide those with disabilities the chance to play both hurling and camogie competitively.

With membership continuing to grow, the €2,000 from SPAR will help cover costs of sourcing wheelchairs for their playing members, which will then help them ultimately develop in their sport.

SPAR retailers are committed to the hundreds of communities in which they are embedded working closely with many local clubs and organisations to enrich the lives of those they serve.

SPAR recently announced a three-year partnership with Kellie in November 2021 that will see SPAR support Kellie on her journey to Paris 2024.

Speaking about the SPAR Community Road Trip, brand ambassador Kellie Harrington said it was great to be in Limerick and to meet all those involved with the Munster Wheelchair Hurling and Camogie Club.

"This initiative means so much to me. Over the course of the last six months, I’ve worked with SPAR who have invested an amazing €20,000 in the most deserving organisations.

"With that kind of money, we are making a real difference to the lives of people who are in need of a little support or a leg up. What we’ve achieved over the last number of months feels like the start of something special," gold medalist Kellie Harrington said.