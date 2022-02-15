WATCH: Taoiseach addresses proposed new Limerick hospital

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken on the new private hospital planned for Limerick.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader last week, talks are ongoing with its provider the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to host a second emergency department facility for the region.

Labour leader and health spokesperson Alan Kelly asked Mr Martin if he believed it should go ahead, and suggested that any elective hospital should be publicly built, publicly owned, and based on one of the region's existing health campuses.

In response, the Fianna Fail leader pointed out the land at Coonagh is currently owned by the State, adding: "Keep it simple, we need elective facilities. Where we have State land to provide those elective facilities, we should provide these elective facilities. There is a myriad of interest in health. I don't understand why the State shouldn't go ahead and develop and get these things done."

Local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said: "I fully support the idea the Mid-West needs an elective hospital - but it needs a public elective hospital on publicly owned land. The ideal location for this would be at the St John's campus. It's centrally located - St John's is in bad need of investment and would be the perfect one for the HSE to re-purpose as an elective hospital."