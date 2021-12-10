WATCH: Event showcasing Limerick innovation takes off

THIS WEEK saw the inaugural Limerick Innovation Virtual Event (LIVE) take place gathering key collaborators from innovation in Limerick.

Described as the ‘Toy Show of Tech’ in the Mid-West, the event was part of Limerick City and County Council’s ‘Smart Limerick’ programme.

The two day event was broadcast from UL’s Science Foundation Ireland CONFIRM centre in Castletroy where collaborators made a number of presentations.

These included an overview of Smart Limerick’s journey, a presentation of the success story that ‘Film in Limerick’ has become and a panel discussion on how the digital transformation is going to play a key role in the revitalisation of Limerick’s city centre.

As well as presentations the event featured Limerick’s first ever drone lunch-drop, as well as sessions on ‘Digital Transformation & Education’ and the need to develop a future-proofed talent supply-chain that ensures the smart sustainable city and innovation momentum is maintained.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Daniel Butler said: “Limerick is a success story in innovation and digital transformation because of the level of collaboration.

"We have so many of the key partners at the table here in Limerick; the local authority, the education institutions, private sector, civic organisations, all buying into ‘digital Limerick’.

"Everyone in society, whether they realise it or not, is engaged by the digital transformation.

"So, when you have all the key partners working together in a way that few others do, you are bound to have an edge in connecting with everyone in society and bringing them on that journey.

“We pride ourselves on being a Smart City and part of being a smart city is to use Information and Communications Technology to enhance the quality, performance and interactivity of our services.

"It is also about making sure we are prepared to respond to challenges by co-designing our future: people, council, business, and researchers working together to do this.”

UL President Kerstin Mey also emphasised the strength of collaboration in Limerick. “This Smart City event today highlights the level of innovation in Limerick and it also highlights the number of stakeholders involved.

"It is really a showcase for quintuple helix innovation, where the city, the government, the businesses, communities, the University all work together in order to change the life of people in the city. This kind of collaboration brings innovation to life and really makes a change to people's life in the city.”

“Look to our FDI partners who have come to Limerick, they do so because of the rich vein of talent we have here, because of the expertise and indeed the development of advances in the areas of structural materials and global tech, of medical systems and pharma amongst others.

"Limerick is on the up and we want to bring everyone along and this event will lend opportunities for our citizens to become involved and help shape our interventions and advancements.”