WATCH: Limerick sport stars ‘lift the lights’ to launch Christmas festive season

IT is now officially 'Christmas in Limerick' - the festive season has officially begun this weekend with the Christmas lights in Limerick city centre being turned on.

The traditional switching on ceremony was unable to take place, but through the sprinkling of some festive magic, Mayor Daniel Butler had some help from local sporting heroes, Olympic hockey player Roisin Upton and hurling legend Cian Lynch to ‘lift the lights’ magically leading to all the Limerick city centre lights shining brightly.

To help get Limerick ready for the season, Limerick City and County Council has launched Limerick.ie/Christmas which highlights all things Christmas in Limerick over the festive period.

Some of the highlights this festive season include:

Toots the Christmas Train – Hop on board Toots and travel through the heart of Limerick city centre to experience the festive sights and Christmas lights! Starting Saturday 04 December, Toots will be travelling around the city centre bringing Christmas cheer.

Christmas at the Medieval Quarter – Enjoy Limerick after dark under twinkling festive lights at the Medieval Quarter on Nicholas Street with food trucks and craft stalls across the road from Treaty City Brewery at Widow’s Alms on Friday 03 and 10 December. Festive fun at King John’s Castle includes a Christmas window installation, specially designed by local Street Theatre Company, Lumen

Limerick Georgian Quarter Christmas Fair – A boutique outdoor Christmas fair in the heart of Limerick's Georgian Quarter in Pery Square. Visitors can enjoy festive spiced coffees, mulled wine, honeycomb hot chocolates, mince pies and much more while browsing the stalls on 04 & 05 December

Christmas at Limerick Milk Market – Limerick’s famous market will hold a series of gorgeous festive markets on selected dates from Friday 03 to Friday 24 December with outdoor cafes, famous festive food editions, a Christmas art fair and an antique and vintage event just some of the highlights!

Santa’s Post Box – on Thomas Street will be in situ on Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 December to post that all important letter to the man in red!

Live Music - Throughout December live musical treats will take place on the three weekends leading up to Christmas with the Festive Caravan Club Extravaganza back for another year on Thomas Street. Each Saturday, Limerick City Centre Traders Group present a wonderful programme of music with local favourites Downtown Dixieland Band, gospel choirs and much more!

Walkabouts - Festive walkabouts with street theatre group Buí Bolg will also take place throughout Limerick City in December for extra Christmas fun for the little ones!

County Limerick - Christmas cheer is definitely in the air in County Limerick! In the run up to Christmas, Santa will travel from the North Pole to meet the children of Limerick throughout the county including Castle Oaks House Hotel, Lough Gur, Longcourt House Hotel and Rathkeale House Hotel. Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure at Friars’ Gate Theatre adds a festive flair to the much loved children’s classic. Other highlights include Rockbarton Outdoor Farmer’s Market, Rockhill Bruree Christmas Fair and Knockainey Christmas Craft Fair featuring local crafts and food, while racegoers can once again look forward to the longstanding tradition of Limerick Christmas Racing Festival at Limerick Racecourse from 26 – 29 December.

Christmas Zumba with Darren – Get in your best shape for the Christmas party with fun filled outdoor dance workouts in Arthur’s Quay Park on Saturday 04, 11 & 18 December

Festive Parking - Limerick City and County Council is also providing additional and free car parking spaces across the city and county in the run up to Christmas. Full details are available here.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I think we’re all looking forward to Christmas this year and spending quality time with family and friends after another difficult year.

“Despite the continuing challenges of the fallout from Covid-19, Limerick will still celebrate the spirit of Christmas, while looking after ourselves, our families and those who need our help over the festive period. I am asking the people of Limerick to support our local businesses when purchasing gifts either in person or online and hopefully we can get footfall back into our shops in December. I think of all years, what most people want for Christmas 2021 is to spend quality time with those that we love and this is what we’re all aiming for.”

Everyone is being encouraged to think local and shop in Limerick or from local suppliers when buying Christmas gifts.

Limerick.ie/Shop a virtual local marketplace for all your Christmas gifts. Almost 320 businesses are showcased from boutiques to restaurants, sports stores to gift shops. You can buy a local business voucher, find out about local neighbourhood food deliveries or where you can order a take-out from a favourite restaurant. It’s easy to log on to browse and buy. In doing this you are supporting Limerick jobs and helping the local economy to recover.

A six-week Christmas in Limerick marketing campaign by Limerick City and County Council now gets underway to promote festive highlights including family friendly events, and gift ideas to support Limerick stores and businesses.