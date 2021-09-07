Search

07/09/2021

WATCH: Housing Minister visits projects in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage was in Limerick today, where he visited a number of strategic projects in the city.

Darragh O'Brien's visit to Shannonside comes just over a week after he unveiled government's new Housing for All strategy which promises social housing "on a scale never seen before".

"It's the biggest single intervention in housing ever," said the TD.

During his visit to the city, he attended the Clenn Construction factory unit at the Galvone Industrial Estate, before crossing to the northside to visit the Peter McVerry Trust housing site in Moyross.

While there, he met with local regeneration representatives at the community centre.

Mr O'Brien then attended Coomine's community day service centre, which was opened earlier this summer in William Street.

He visited the social housing development near the old Brannigan's Pub in Mulgrave Street, before attending the proposed Cleeves riverside quarter.

"They were really good positive meetings. I'll be back on September 16 for follow-ups and also to look at Con Colbert [the Colbert quarter development]. It's been a good day, a positive day. The other thing I've been doing is viewing some of the work sunder way in relation to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the significant funding I on behalf of government have given to Limerick for the redevelopment of part of the city core."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media