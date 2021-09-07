WATCH: Housing Minister visits projects in Limerick

THE Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage was in Limerick today, where he visited a number of strategic projects in the city.

Darragh O'Brien's visit to Shannonside comes just over a week after he unveiled government's new Housing for All strategy which promises social housing "on a scale never seen before".

"It's the biggest single intervention in housing ever," said the TD.

During his visit to the city, he attended the Clenn Construction factory unit at the Galvone Industrial Estate, before crossing to the northside to visit the Peter McVerry Trust housing site in Moyross.

While there, he met with local regeneration representatives at the community centre.

Mr O'Brien then attended Coomine's community day service centre, which was opened earlier this summer in William Street.

He visited the social housing development near the old Brannigan's Pub in Mulgrave Street, before attending the proposed Cleeves riverside quarter.

"They were really good positive meetings. I'll be back on September 16 for follow-ups and also to look at Con Colbert [the Colbert quarter development]. It's been a good day, a positive day. The other thing I've been doing is viewing some of the work sunder way in relation to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the significant funding I on behalf of government have given to Limerick for the redevelopment of part of the city core."