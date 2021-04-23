WATCH: Limerick GAA star lends his support to club's mental health campaign

"BE kind to your mind and puck it out there" is the motto of South Liberties GAA club's mental health campaign and fundraiser.

Over the May Bank Holiday weekend people are asked to walk / run / cycle 5k and donate. Monies raised will be split between mental health charity Jigsaw and to help upgrade club facilities.

Limerick and South Liberties' Barry Nash has lent his support.

"Jigsaw Ireland is a brilliant organisation that offers expert advice and support to young people across Ireland struggling with mental health.

"If I am ever struggling at home I find exercise and talking to people helps me," said Barry, who hopes to see everyone out and about on the May Bank Holiday weekend getting involved in this fundraiser.

"Be kind to your mind and puck it out there," said the All-Ireland winning corner back.

South Liberties' Cronan Garry, who is behind the mental health initiative, explains the motto: "It is using the hurling analogy to get the message across to young people not to keep it in; get it out there; speak to someone - a member of your family, a coach, teammate, whatever the case may be. Just to know there is always somebody there to help."

South Liberties PRO Aideen Fitzpatrick incorporated the 5k walk / run / cycle into the event.

"We are asking anyone and everyone to send in four second videos saying #puckitoutthere," said Aideen.

Cronan says for the best part of 12 months we have been in lockdown.

"At South Liberties we are very conscious of the impact this is having on our young people's mental health with limited social interaction, very little training and exercise. In South Liberties we are all in it together and we are all here for each other," said Garry.

To register and donate to South Liberties 5k club fundraiser and mental health campaign please visit their Facebook page and website