WATCH: Reclaim the Streets demonstration takes place in Limerick

THE socialist feminist group ROSA has staged a demonstration in Limerick city centre to highlight the surge in gender violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 20 people gathered at Thomas Street for the event which was organised in the wake of the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard in London and in solidarity with vigil attendees who were subsequently attacked by the Metropolitan Police.

Those who attended the event in Limerick this Thursday evening observed social distancing guidelines and all of the participants wore face masks.

There was a discreet garda presence throughout and officers were observed engaging with a number of those present and noting their details beforehand.

A number of speakers addressed the small crowd during the demonstration which lasted for less than half and hour.

"We just feel it's such an important issue that there are, unfortunately, people who are suffering violence and abuse in their own homes and because we are all limited to our homes it has become an even bigger problem," said Aislinn O'Keeffe.

"We want to see attitudes change throughout society and we want to see tougher sentences for abusers. We want to see better services for people who are victims of abuse and we want victims and survivors to be listened to and we need to build, we believe, a people's movement to try and change that culture which is quite macho and quite sexist in society, " she added.

Another of the participants, Caitríona Ní Chathain, says the pandemic has highlighted the problem of gender violence.

"We have, obviously, the pandemic but we also have the shadow pandemic of gender violence - things that happen behind closed doors. More people are pushed into the home and as a result they could become victims of abusive situations," she told the Limerick Leader.