WATCH: Take a virtual tour of new Limerick school

THE Limerick Leader is providing readers with the opportunity to take a virtual tour of the new Limerick Educate Together Secondary School in Castletroy.

The school, which will cater for 1,000 students, is being built off the Tipperary roundabout opposite Northern Trust. It is set to open in September 2022.

The virtual tour of the new campus reveals extensive sports facilities and parking with a large drop down area to the front.

The €19m project will boast almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite. It is expected that around 100 people will be employed at the school.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion together with innovation and technology will lie at the heart of learning in Limerick ETSS where student voice and wellbeing is central to all that we do,” said school principal Eoin Shinners.