WATCH: Limerick student cuts off lovely locks for charity

A TEENAGER with a big heart has chopped off 12 inches of her thick flowing locks to donate to charity.

Eimear Quigney, a student of Coláiste Laurel Hill in the city, underwent the transformation on Tuesday evening at her local hairdresser as a kind gesture in aid of the Little Princess Trust, a foundation that provides free wigs to young cancer patients.

“I had nearly forgotten about it when I woke up this morning and then I looked in the mirror and got a bit of a shock,” said Eimear this Wednesday - her first day sporting her new sleek bob.

The 15-year-old had been growing her hair over recent months and on Tuesday the time had come to undergo the chop at Jackie Connolly’s salon in Truagh, County Clare.

“It took two hours in total. I had to wash my hair at home first with no conditioner and then the hairdresser blow dried it straight. She didn’t charge and instead made a donation,” said Eimear.

The teenager, who lives in Kilmore, County Clare, has also been fundraising in aid of the Irish Cancer Society to coincide with this event. To date, she has raised over €2,500!

Eimear’s mum Tara said that like most teenage girls Eimear adores her hair but when she saw a video of a cancer patient receiving a wig she decided she wanted to help provide one. She had to patiently wait until her hair was the required length.

“I have always had fairly long hair below my shoulder. I saw a video on Instagram of a person receiving a wig and decided to donate my hair,” Eimear explained. “I haven’t posed the hair off yet, it is here in five ponytails,” she explained.

Eimear’s parents Tara and Anthony and siblings Aidan and Doireann along with her school friends in Limerick are very proud of her kind gesture.

“My friends have been very supportive and have made donations,” said Eimear.

For more details on the fundraising endeavour click here.