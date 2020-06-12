WATCH: Penneys in Limerick opens early due to long queue overnight

PENNEYS store on O'Connell Street had to open early this morning, well ahead of its scheduled 10.30am opening time.

"They had to do it for safety reasons, there were crowds around close to Sarsfield Bridge, it was crazy," one shopper told our reporter.

The queues started on Thursday evening.

"It was a bit of a social occasion as well, a bit of fun. It is a great store and great value. The city is really open now," said another.

We could not get an official comment from Penneys on the exact reason for the early opening, but whatever the official reason all the shoppers seemed delighted

