WATCH: Betty, 103, lays wreath marking 100 years since attack on barracks next to her Limerick home

ONE hundred years to the day since she and her family were ordered to leave their home in Kilmallock ahead of an attack on the RIC Barracks next door, Betty McElholm has laid a wreath to mark the historic event.

The 103-year-old, using a walker only for balance, made the short few steps from her front door on Lord Edward Street to the plaque at the Bank of Ireland where the barracks once stood.

Three men were killed during the seven hour attack on that fateful night of May 27-28, 1920 - two RIC men, Sergeant Thomas Kane, 48, and Constable Joseph Morton, 47, and one IRA man, Captain Liam Scully,29, from Glencar, Co Kerry.

Kilmallock Historical and Heritage Society held a commemoration this Thursday morning “to honour the men and women who bravely fought in this episode of Ireland’s fight for freedom”.

MC for the event, Noel Colllins, introduced the special guest Betty McElholm and dignitaries including Deputy Richard O’Donoghue TD, Deputy Niall Collins TD, Cllr Mike Donegan and Cllr PJ Carey.

Wearing a replica uniform of the Irish Volunteers “in honour of the men and women who fought so bravely to achieve our independence” Eamonn O’Riordan, whose grandfather Sean T O’Riordan was very much involved in the War of Independence, gave an account of the attack on the RIC Barracks by the Irish Volunteers.

“The RIC occupied the barracks where the Bank of Ireland now stands,” he explained, standing in front of a plaque on the wall of the bank to mark the attack. “The volunteers occupied the various buildings which we have identified here today by flying our national flag from them. Behind you, to the left, is Fitzgerald’s Bar which at the time was Clery’s Hotel. To the right was the Bank of Ireland, now Power’s Solicitors office. To my left is Dan Conway’s house which at the time was Conba’s and which was known as The Run of Luck House. And, finally, and probably the most strategic location of the assault on the barracks, here to my right was Carroll’s house. It was from this location that the barrack’s roof was penetrated which allowed the building to be claimed,” said Mr O’Riordan pointing to the home of Betty McElholm, where she resides to this day.

Betty and her family were ordered by the Volunteers to leave their home for their own safety ahead of the attack by the Volunteers on the barracks which went on for seven hours. Her house was subsequently burned to the ground.

On behalf of Kilmallock Historical society a presentation was made to Betty at the event.

“The year 1920 wasn’t the first time that this barracks was attacked it was also attacked in 1867 by the Fenians,” Mr O’Riordan explained.

”We have a connection with both the 1867 attack and the 1920 attack in that we have a great great granddaughter of Patrick O’Riordan, Imelda Garvey (nee O’Riordan) who is going to make a presentation to Betty today.”

Imelda presented Betty with a replica of a medal which was given to Volunteers in 1971 "to honour the men who had fought during the War of Independence and were still alive to mark the 50 anniversary.”

For more coverage on the event, see next week’s Limerick Leader.