WATCH: Clap for our Carers - Limerick shows support to our front-line medics

FROM Abbeyfeale to Corbally and everywhere inbetween, Limerick people turned out last night to salute our amazing healthcare workers.

Nurses, doctors and other health professionals have been at the coalface in trying to slow the aggressive spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As part of an effort which took off on social media under the campaign name #ClapforourCarers, their efforts were recognised in homes across Limerick and nationwide.

Many people will take to their gardens, front doors, windows and living rooms across Ireland to show their appreciation while practicing social distancing guidelines.

The amazing initiative was also replicated in Britain.