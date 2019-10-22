WATCH: 'A bold new look' — University of Limerick reveals €100,000 brand refresh

A NEW, reimagined brand for the University of Limerick has been unveiled this Tuesday morning.

Launched with a new logo, it is the first identity refresh since 1989 when the University of Limerick Act was enacted.

Revealed to the campus community this Tuesday morning, the brand refresh, valued at €100,000, follows significant engagement with 2,000 staff, students and alumni over the past year.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said that the project "brought into focus our rich heritage, history and set them side by side with our ambitions for the future.

“Our brand reflects our pride in the University of Limerick, our ambitions for its future and the communities we serve. It provides us with a new way of looking at ourselves together with confidence, boldness, ambition and integrity."

While some elements of logo have been retained, it now includes some locally-significant features.

The green colour is drawn from the original heraldic crest, first awarded to UL by the Chief Herald of Ireland in 1972, and continues to be used for ceremonial purposes.

A spokesperson said that the former brand featured symbols of the region, which have been retained; King John’s Castle representing the city of Limerick, the Tau cross which is central to the County Clare crest and the giant Irish elk which is synonymous with the province of Munster.

New elements representing the UL flagpoles and the Shannon River have been introduced to reflect the campus and the natural world and as modern symbols that are immediately recognisable as associated with UL.

One of the fonts used in the new logo took its inspiration from the ‘Limerick demands a university’ sign widely used during student-led marches in 1969.

The original motto, Eagna chun Gnímh, translated as Wisdom for Action, still rings true and will be elevated as a central theme in the new brand message.

“The new brand has been designed to show a bold, dynamic and future-facing University, while acknowledging the accomplishments that have underpinned the University’s strong standing and reputation,” said Dr Fitzgerald.

“It is a balance between heritage and modernity, innovation and the natural world. It draws from UL’s stunning natural environment, while balancing that with the modern, bold architecture that has been designed to creativity and collaboration.

“University of Limerick was established through the power of the people of Limerick and the wider region who campaigned for a university and the commitment and hard work of many thousands of staff that followed. This pioneering spirit continues today as we inspire learning and exploration that makes a difference to our world,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

A bold new look for UL has been unveiled after the first-ever reimagining of the University’s brand. A dynamic new logo has been designed as part of an extensive brand refresh project. It is UL’s first identity refresh since 1989, when the University of Limerick Act was enacted. pic.twitter.com/IU5Xh4oE7F — University Of Limerick (@UL) October 22, 2019

The ten-month brand refresh project included a wide consultation with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Philip O'Regan, Dean of the Kemmy Business School, was chair of the brand refresh steering group. He said that the objective of the project was to create a brand which represents University of Limerick in the most compelling and consistent manner.

“This project has included the exploration of the University’s brand attributes and values and the development of the defined brand strategy into a visual representation. Many focus groups and workshops with students, staff, external stakeholders, alumni and industry partners have helped to share this vision and representation,” he added.

A UL spokesperson said that the brand refresh project, which was run through a procurement tender process, was valued at €100,000.