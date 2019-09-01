WATCH: Fears over Na Piarsaigh pitch after devastating flooding in Limerick

THERE is huge sadness in the Limerick sporting community in response to the severe flooding of a top GAA club's pitches this weekend.

The flooding at Na Piarsaigh in Caherdavin is directly linked to the devastating damage caused to numerous homes in Coonagh between Friday night and this Sunday night.

Na Piarsaigh Gaa ground flooded shocking

It follows the breach of an embankment in the River Shannon, coupled with the highest tides of the year so far.

The flooding has rendered Na Piarsaigh's playing pitch unplayable as it is completely submerged.

Gutted for Na Piarsaigh and the residents. Homes ruined and 10 years of a community at work destroyed.

I visited Coonagh area of the Shannon Estuary in Limerick this afternoon with Sen Kieran O'Donnelll to see progress following flooding that affected five homes and Na Piarsaigh GAA club.

And it is feared that their brand new state-of-the-art pitches may be out of use for several months, it is understood.

Na Piarsaigh GAA club Limerick this evening. Undersea along with homes and farms in Coonagh following fouled OPW workmanship

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin "Boxer" Moran visited Na Piarsaigh this Sunday evening, after visiting families who have been forced to evacuate their homes for health and safety reasons.

Cllr Daniel Butler took to Twitter, saying he was "gutted" for the star club.

"Homes ruined and 10 years of a community at work destroyed," he said.

Meanwhile, the club has warned the public of a rogue fundraiser, looking to raise funds for the flooded pitch.

Taking to social media, Na Piarsaigh said:

"A gofundme page has appeared on social media looking for funds for Na Piarsaigh for flood damage. Please note this is a fraudulent account and not associated with this club."

Fogra

If anyone sees this page Please be advised that this is not being organised by Na Piarsaigh GAA Club.

Please ignore pic.twitter.com/75fUnpOAf0 — NapGAA (@NapGAA) September 1, 2019

Preview picture of the flooded pitch by Sean Duffy