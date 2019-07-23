WATCH: Limerick man reunites with US tourist he saved from drowning 56 years ago

“I REMEMBER it like it was yesterday. I can still see the bottom off the canal, the chain hanging off the wall, the garbage at the bottom. I got really calm and thought that was it and then all of a sudden, somehow, I was pulled out of the water,” said Michael Downes, from New Jersey.

Michael was seven years old when he was saved from certain death after Limerick man Miceál Mulcahy dived into the canal to rescue him.

The year was 1963 and Micheal had been staying with relatives in Grattan Place. He and some friends were playing by the edge of the canal near Clare Street when the young American, who was unable to swim at the time, toppled head first into the water after getting too close to the edge.

Without a moment's hesitation, Miceál dived fully clothed and brought the child to the edge of the canal.

“It took me 56 years to come back and thank you, but here I am. Thank you,” said Michael, who had made the trip from America for this very special reunion.

The pair met at Miceál’s home in Parteen.

“You haven’t changed a bit,” said Miceál jokingly.

“My memory of it is this. No one went in, they were screaming get a rope, get this and get that. There was no sign of you. The water was a little clearer back then, so I remember going in and going down and spotting you on the floor. You were that close to being gone,” said Mícaél, recounting his memories of the day,” said Miceál.

“Once I lifted you off the ground, I got my shoulders underneath you and up. I was screaming for a rope or a life bar or something. And that was it, I never saw you again. By the time I got up and out of the canal, you were gone.

“I was left inside. Everyone took the young lad and left me there. One of my friends came back and said Míceál are you alright. I’m far from it I said, get me the ropes,” added Miceál, laughing at the memory.

The two men agreed that Michael had been moments from death when he was pulled from the water.

“I got real calm, I got real calm and I accepted it I guess,” said Micheal.

“You were just spewing out water and everything. I was just screaming for someone to throw you a rope. When they did, I wrapped it around you and they lifted you out,” Míceál said. “I was born and raised beside that canal, that's where I learned to swim. So I was at home,” he finished.

After being treated by paramedics, Michael returned home to his grandparents and his parents, Michael and Phyllis Downes. He mentioned nothing of his near drowning, and his did not know anything about it until they read it in the paper, the Limerick Chronicle, the next day.

“As you can imagine all hell broke loose,“ said Carmel O' Malley, Michael’s cousin.