WATCH: A look at the new partnership between LIT and Limerick GAA

AS THE venue gets ready to host one of the great rivalries in Irish sport, Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship meeting of Limerick and Clare, the people behind Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and Limerick GAA new unique partnership take a look at what the 10 year deal will entail.



Dr Vincent Cunnane, President of LIT sees this partnership as a fantastic opportunity for students.



“This is a real two way partnership. Part of this partnership is that the Gaelic Grounds will become known as the Lit Gaelic Grounds. Our students will benefit from going out into communities,” said Dr Cunnane.



John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick GAA is really excited about the opportunities the partnership will offer.



“We have a number of really exciting initiatives built into the agreement. We also have a scholarship program available to GAA clubs throughout the county,” said Mr Cregan.



“If at the end of this process we are responsible for one student attending here who otherwise would not have been given the benefit of doing that, it’s really really exciting,” he added.