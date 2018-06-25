WATCH - 'A Smokers Nightmare': Film by Limerick students seeks to stub out smoking

STUDENTS at the Limerick Youth Service have put together a film focusing on the dangers of smoking.

In the film – entitled A Smokers Nightmare – one boy ignores his friend’s warnings about why he needs to stop smoking. The film was put together by a group of boys at the youth service.

They linked up with the Irish Cancer Society, entering the film into its own Xhale Short Film Competition.

Tracey Lawlor, of Limerick Youth Service, said: “The boys made the film because they want to highlight the long term consequences of smoking. They are all interested in promoting a healthier lifestyle for teenagers and wanted to use their artistic and dramatic skills to get their message across.”

The boys will find out on July 5 how they got on with the final of the Xhale short film contest taking place at Dublin’s Helix.

In the meantime, they are asking the people of Limerick to support them by viewing the film. They are asking the people of Limerick to view or ‘share’ the film online.

“The youth group put a lot of time and energy into making A Smoker’s Nightmare and should be very proud of what they have achieved,’ said Tracy.