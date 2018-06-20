WATCH: Bad Wolves donate $250k to Dolores O'Riordan's kids after Zombie cover success

A TOP US band has handed over a cheque for $250,000 to Dolores O'Riordan's children following the success of a cover of The Cranberries' hit song Zombie.

Bad Wolves handed over the proceeds from the cover, which has dominated rock and metal charts around the globe since they released it, to the late Dolores O'Riordan's children at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on Tuesday night.

Dolores O’Riordan’s two sons, Donny Jr. and Taylor Burton, alongside their father, Don Burton, were presented with the gift in an emotional moment. It was also accepted on behalf of their younger sisters, Molly and Dakota Burton.

The hit cover was due to feature the Limerick woman, with the singer due to record guest vocals on the very day of her tragic passing in January. The band however decided to move forward and release the track in her memory and said all proceeds would go to her children.

The unprecedented global success of Zombie has resulted in the band raising $250,000, with a promise for more.

"Our sadness the day Dolores passed was nothing compared to that of her children and her family. In light of the tragedy, donating our proceeds to her children was the only thing that made sense. The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 cheque – and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible,” said Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vex.

"The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time - it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them," he added.

Bad Wolves’ Zombie has been certified Gold in the United States and Australia, as well as gaining Platinum status in Canada. The track has topped charts worldwide, including the US iTunes overall and rock charts, Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, while also reigning atop the Active Rock radio chart for three straight weeks.

It has also earned the #1 spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart and has been planted atop the iTunes Metal chart in the UK and Germany for five straight months.

The official music video, a tribute to O’Riordan and an homage to the original, has garnered over 125 million views across platforms.

Dolores' publicist Lindsey Holmes previously said: "Dolores was excited about plans to guest vocal on a cover version of her all time classic Zombie by American rock band Bad Wolves.

"Although very different in style to the original, Dolores said she thought that the cover 'was killer' and she was intrigued by the simple but effective couple of lyric changes that make the cover version as relevant to current world events as the original was to the events that inspired her to write the song in the early nineties," Ms Holmes added.