WATCH: Limerick grandfather embraces home dialysis ahead of World Kidney Day

AHEAD of World Kidney Day this Thursday, a Limerick grandfather has spoken of the benefits of home dialysis.

In a promotional video, released by the UL Hospitals Group, Robert Swanton from Pallaskenry describes how he continues to lead an active lifestyle rather then having to keep hospital appointment every second day.

The 74-year-old, who is married to Olive, discovered he had kidney damage shortly before he retired and was informed he would require ongoing and regular dialysis.

Once the various options were explained to him, he opted for home dialysis.

"My routine is four times a day, four to five hours between each session. I do the first treatment first thing in the morning, then at midday, then six o’clock-ish, and last thing at night. You don’t have to keep appointments every second day going into the hospital, and I’m more than happy with what I’m doing – it leaves me freer to plan my day, within reason, as I wish," he said.

The benefit of treatment at home is that you don’t have to keep appointments every second day to go into the hospital,” he added explaining that he can even do it in the car if required.