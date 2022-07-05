WATCH: Full Tiger Woods media conference at JP McManus Pro-Am

Tiger Woods has spoken to members of the media ahead of his second round at the JP McManus Pro-Am which is taking place in Adare Manor.
The 15-time major champion attracted thousands of spectators as he made his away around the course on Day 1.
Around 40,000 people are attending the sold-out event which features a host of celebrities and 10 of the World's top 11 golfers.
During his media conference, Tiger Woods praised JP McManus for hosting the event before answering questions about the upcoming Open championship and his preparations ahead of the fourth major of the year.
