04 Jul 2022

WATCH: Padraig Harrington praises 'perfect' venue for JP McManus Pro-Am

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Jul 2022 2:01 PM

Leading Irish golfer Padraig Harrington has praised the venue for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The event, which has attracted tens of thousands of people to Adare, is taking place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort - the venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup. 

The Dubliner, who recently won the US Seniors Open. has been speaking to the media before teeing off this afternoon.

Speaking at a media conference, he described the condition and presentation of the golf course as 'perfect' and praised JP McManus, the tournament organisers and the army of staff and volunteers for buying into the event.

"The attention to detail and, it's actually the (McManus) family that do it - all the way through. - This isn't something that's pushed away to somebody else - they are actually doing the physical work and, also I think, because they are so involved the locality has take ownership of this event - they have actually taken ownership of Adare - everybody who works here, everybody who lives around here genuinely loves the place and wants to see it doing well and it feels like it's part of the community," he said.

