WATCH: Huge welcome for Liam MacCarthy Cup at record-breaking Monaleen GAA Cúl Camp

EXCITEMENT was at fever pitch at Monaleen GAA Club this Thursday as the Limerick MacCarthy Cup arrived at the club's hugely successful Cúl Camp.

With more than 355 participants, the Monaleen GAA Club Cúl Camp is the largest being held in Limerick this summer.

Members of the Limerick senior hurling squad, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Lorcan Lyons, as well as team selector Brian Geary were on hand to bring the MacCarthy Cup into a packed clubhouse, where the budding young GAA stars gave them a heroes welcome.

Monaleen's Paul Kinnerk, coach with the Limerick senior hurling team, is credited with making a huge contribution to Limerick's thrilling success over Galway in last Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Under-age coach at Monaleen GAA club Bernard Carroll introduced the club's representatives involved in the All-Ireland winning Limerick squad to the children taking part in the camp.

Former Limerick player Brian Geary told the Limerick Leader: "It has been a very enjoyable few days since Sunday. There are smiles on people's faces.

"That is what it is all about. I know from travelling back from Dublin and the lads visiting two hospitals, including here in Limerick, there is a great buzz around the place.

"Here in Monaleen this morning, I couldn't get over the numbers they have for the Cúl Camp, more than 350. It is a crazy number.

"We can see the great work that is going on in the club at under-age level, with the last two Féile county titles, it is going in the right direction.

"That is down to the hard work that has been put in over the past few years. There is a huge amount of coaching and goodwill with the under-age here in the club.

"We are back up senior again at adult hurling level. The future is looking bright"