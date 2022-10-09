WATCH: Tadgh Hayes happy with how Doon 'fought gallantly' to reach Limerick SHC semi final

DOON senior hurling manager Tadgh Hayes has praised his troops who "fought gallantly" to advance into the semi finals of the Limerick SHC for a sixth successive season.

The east Limerick side now play Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh in a last four tie next weekend attempting to reach a third final in five years.

"That's the goal - to get back there," said Hayes of their county final ambitions.

Doon edged to a 1-20 to 0-19 quarter final win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

"I am very happy with the way the lads fought gallantly - that match swung every way and they tried their damnedest even when things were going against them at times," said Hayes.

"We are under no illusion about the next day - we are facing Na Piarsaigh or Kilmallock and they have set the standard in Limerick. Every day is different and you might say that performance won't win you a semi final but the semi final is another game and could be a completely different game or something the same."

Doon scored the final three points in Saturday's quarter final to advance.

"I's a cliche but we knew we were going to get a test - they (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) are a credit to their club and they really hurled well and put it up to us."

After the four point win in Kilmallock, Tadgh Hayes spoke with media.