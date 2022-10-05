WATCH: Niall Crowe insists Ardscoil Ris hurlers benefit with 'Limerick top of the tree'

ARDSCOIL Ris are the only Limerick secondary school playing in the top flight of the Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Championships in the 2022/23 season.
This Wednesday afternoon they opened their Dean Ryan Cup campaign with a big win over Nenagh CBS in the U16 1/2 competition.
Manager Niall Crowe is anxious for the North Circular Road outfit to build on the momentum of their All-Ireland Croke Cup title win in Croke Park last Spring and to ensure they feel the benefits of the Liam MacCarthy Cup resting on Shannonside for another year.
After their hurling win in Dolla, Crowe spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
