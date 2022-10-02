Search

02 Oct 2022

WATCH: Stephen Fox urges Ballylanders to build on Limerick SFC relegation play-off victory

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilfinane

02 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FIFTEEN years ago Stephen Fox was one of the fresher faces as Ballylanders won a Limerick SFC title.

Fox and others like Jimmy Barry Murphy, Eoin Walsh and Declan O'Connor have been around a number of other county finals across the last two decades with the south Limerick side.

But this Sunday, they had to roll back the years to preserve their senior status into a 25th year in 2023.

In the end extra time was needed to seperate neighbours Ballylanders and Galbally.

"I'm delighted for the lads and especially a lot of the young lads who maybe haven't felt that winning feeling," said Fox after the victory in which he scored a first half penalty.

"It's a lot easier to win one or two games to stay up than to try and win five or six to get up. In our own club, it's a small club, and it means everything to us - we take fierce pride in it," said Fox of their senior status.

After the 2-16 to 1-11 victory in Kilfinane the club stalwart spoke with media.

