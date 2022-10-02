WATCH: Stephen Fox urges Ballylanders to build on Limerick SFC relegation play-off victory

FIFTEEN years ago Stephen Fox was one of the fresher faces as Ballylanders won a Limerick SFC title.
Fox and others like Jimmy Barry Murphy, Eoin Walsh and Declan O'Connor have been around a number of other county finals across the last two decades with the south Limerick side.
But this Sunday, they had to roll back the years to preserve their senior status into a 25th year in 2023.
In the end extra time was needed to seperate neighbours Ballylanders and Galbally.
"I'm delighted for the lads and especially a lot of the young lads who maybe haven't felt that winning feeling," said Fox after the victory in which he scored a first half penalty.
"It's a lot easier to win one or two games to stay up than to try and win five or six to get up. In our own club, it's a small club, and it means everything to us - we take fierce pride in it," said Fox of their senior status.
After the 2-16 to 1-11 victory in Kilfinane the club stalwart spoke with media.
Lovin' Limerick: Monika Hamuth, Hungary, Kehinde Ogunduyile, Nigeria, Maria Carlota, Portugal, Antoine Hamon, France, Bia Martins, Portugal and Georgia Menon, Italy I PICTURE: Alan Place
The Department of Education and Skills has admitted there are “constraints” in the supply of both vehicles and drivers | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.