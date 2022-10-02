WATCH: Killian Ryan urges Mungret footballers to follow on their hurler's promotion trail

LAST season Mungret St Pauls ended a wait of over 30 years to return to the Limerick senior hurling ranks.
The club footballers are now in the semi finals of the Limerick intermediate championship and Killian Ryan is urging all to follow in the footsteps of their hurlers.
Twenty one years ago Mungret contested a Limerick SFC final but they haven't reached a Limerick IFC final since their drop out of the top tier.
Na Piarsaigh now stand between Mungret and an intermediate county final against Dromcollogher-Broadford or St Senans.
After their quarter final win over St Patricks, inter-county man Killian Ryan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
