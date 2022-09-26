WATCH: Catriona Davis hails Monagea's Limerick Ladies Football title win as 'extra special'

MONAGEA won their fourth Limerick Senior Ladies Football Championship title on Sunday as the west Limerick side retained the Tom Madigan Cup for the first time.
In their sixth successive final appearance Catriona Davis scored 1-6 as they beat St Ailbes 1-10 to 1-7 and afterwards said back-to-back titles made their latest win "extra special".
Last year Monagea beat Cork's Valley Rovers before losing the Munster IFC final to Kerry's Castleisland and Davis insists they will be looking to build on that Munster Championship experience.
After captain Yvonne Lee lifting the winners trophy, Davis spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
