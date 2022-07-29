WATCH: Adrian Breen wants Na Piarsaigh hurlers to continue 'winning culture' in Limerick SHC

NOT for the first time in recent years Na Piarsaigh are the bookies favourites to win Limerick SHC honours.

The Caherdavin side have been marked up as 4/6 favourites to win a seventh Daly Cup crown next Autumn. Patrickswell (4/1) and 6/1 for both Kilmallock and Doon are seen as the likely winners according to the bookmakers.

Adrian Breen is one of those remaining from their breakthrough year of 2011 and insists that the Limerick city side aren't burdened by expectation.

“Since 2011 we have built a tradition but it’s still a very new tradition, very recent, so it’s up to this group of players to continue to drive that on. But it is a fresh new team with a lot of new panelists and it’s up to them to put their hands up for the jersey and build competition in-house and hopefully put together a good championship run,” said Breen, who captained Na Piarsaigh to a County Senior League in late June.

Na Piarsaigh play Doon this Saturday (7pm) in a repeat of their 2020 final encounter.

Breen explained: “Before you look at the last decade you probably need to go back a little further and we are still a relatively new club in the context of Limerick because 1968 was when we were founded. It took a lot of years to build a winning culture and to get a strong collection of adult players together.”