Search

13 Jul 2022

WATCH: John Kiely wants a Limerick 'performance better than any we have got so far this year'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

JOHN Kiely is confident that his Limerick hurlers have another level of performance to reach in 2022.

“I still think there is a performance better than any performance we have got so far this year - just trying to find that now and bring it to the next day,” said the Limerick senior hurling manager as his side seek to cement their place among the greats with a Liam MacCarthy Cup three-in-a-row this Sunday when they play Kilkenny.

“It’s been a tough season - we had a tough league when we found it hard to find our rhythm and in the championship we have had ferocious battles where teams have brought a huge challenge. Very happy with the way the championship has gone for us - we have shown great resistance and composure at vital times and we have found a way to see out games in the end as well,” outlined Kiely.

“We hold ourselves accountable to very high standards and we didn’t work hard enough on the day and that’s the bottom line,” said Kiely, referencing the semi final win over Galway.

“We barely got across the line and if we are going to be competitive in the final we will have to work 10-times harder.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media