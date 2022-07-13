WATCH: John Kiely wants a Limerick 'performance better than any we have got so far this year'

JOHN Kiely is confident that his Limerick hurlers have another level of performance to reach in 2022.

“I still think there is a performance better than any performance we have got so far this year - just trying to find that now and bring it to the next day,” said the Limerick senior hurling manager as his side seek to cement their place among the greats with a Liam MacCarthy Cup three-in-a-row this Sunday when they play Kilkenny.

“It’s been a tough season - we had a tough league when we found it hard to find our rhythm and in the championship we have had ferocious battles where teams have brought a huge challenge. Very happy with the way the championship has gone for us - we have shown great resistance and composure at vital times and we have found a way to see out games in the end as well,” outlined Kiely.

“We hold ourselves accountable to very high standards and we didn’t work hard enough on the day and that’s the bottom line,” said Kiely, referencing the semi final win over Galway.

“We barely got across the line and if we are going to be competitive in the final we will have to work 10-times harder.”