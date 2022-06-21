WATCH: Jimmy Lee praises Newcastle West young guns ahead of league final with St Kierans

NEWCASTLE West senior football manager Jimmy Lee says that an injection of young players has bolstered competition for places in his panel ahead of their Limerick SFC title defence.
Their early season form has seen the men in black and white reach this Tuesday's evening's Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior football league final with St Kierans.
Without inter-county men like Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan, Jimmy Lee said that others have taken the opportunity to lay claim on starting berths.
Ahead of this June 21 league final in Mick Neville Park at 7pm, Jimmy Lee spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
