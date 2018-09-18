WATCH: People run for cover as heavy rain arrives at National Ploughing Championships

The rain has arrived in Tullamore on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships.

After a largely dry morning, the heavy and widespread showers predicted by Met Éireann have arrived, although they don't appear to have dampened the spirits of attendees.

As heavy downpours arrived in the afternoon, the steel tracks around the site were vacated as people ran to the nearest source of cover, including our reporter who sheltered in the Lidl barn.

Around 300,000 people from across the country are expected the attend this year's National Ploughing Championships.