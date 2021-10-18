WATCH: Ministerial visit marks new era of education at Limerick school

THE Minister for Education visited Laurel Hill campus to announce the construction of a new school building which will be “the biggest project to happen in any school” in Ireland.

Costing €50m, and creating 150 local jobs (during construction), it is the largest investment from the Department, and will result in the construction of a new campus off the Dock Road, to accommodate 1,000 students.

Minister Norma Foley addressed staff and students at the 177-year-old catholic all-girls school, commending the delivery of excellence in teaching and resilience in imagining new school spaces.

“It has been extraordinary what you have achieved. I am so impressed at how articulate and focused you all are here. I know it has been particularly hard for you girls over the last 18 months.

“Reference has been made to the enormous vision going forward for this school in terms of a new school building. It’s a tribute to the history of the school and you are richly deserving of that,” the former all-girls secondary schoolteacher expressed.

The multi-million-euro development includes a new state of the art school for Laurel Hill Secondary School comprising of five science labs and a PE hall with weights and a dressing room.

It will also include a technology room, a technical graphics room and two home economics rooms.

A full refurbishment of Laurel Hill Secondary School will take place, and following that, Laurel Hill Coláiste will relocate there, whilst their premises will be repurposed as a new educational outlet.

After being presented with a sculpture of the Treaty Stone, flowers and a picture of the church where the foundress of the school was married in France Minister Foley told the Limerick Leader she was delighted to have visited the school.

“Today’s visit was all about meeting the students. They played beautiful music here today. It’s been a joy to see them adapt so well and you really hear what’s going on when you speak to them.”